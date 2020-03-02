Houston Jewish Community Center to build new $50 million facility

HOUSTON – After being set back by Hurricane Harvey, plans to renovate the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center were put on hold.

Now construction plans for the community center are officially resumed.

“As of February 2020, we’ve raised a monumental $36 million toward our $50 million goal from over 80 families in support of our plan,” CEO Joel Dinkin and board president Lauren Kaufman Blachman said. “Now more than ever, we must reinvest in our facilities, programs and neighborhood-at-large to foster a thriving, welcoming and inclusive community.”

The renovations will create a modernized hub for the Jewish community with more space dedicated for socializing.

Amenities include an indoor pool, brand-new locker rooms, family changing rooms, dance studios, and a culinary studio.

The renovations will also include a new water detention system to create better protection against future flooding and enhanced safety and security in and around the facility.

Renderings of the new community center can be viewed online.

The staged construction will occur beginning in September.

Those interested in supporting the renovations and the Jewish Community Center’s mission can email Chief Development Officer Anita Bormaster.