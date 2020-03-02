Houston expert discusses potential impact of the coronavirus

Dr. David Persse discusses the coronavirus

HOUSTON – With increasing numbers of coronavirus patients in the United States and the first death from the disease in Washington State, there is a growing concern about what the disease is and how likely any of us is to catch it.

Dr. David Persse, of the Houston EMS and the Houston Health Authority, said healthy people are less at risk for contracting and dying from the disease. He also added the early signs of the coronavirus are very much like a common virus.

“Early symptoms are very much like the flu,” he said. “About 80% of people will have a fever. 20% of the people aren’t even having a fever, making it a challenge so fever is very common. Respiratory symptoms, predominantly lower respiratory so a deep cough as opposed to nasal congestion.”

Persse said people who check credible websites to keep track of this new public safety threat in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Texas Department of State Health Services: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/

Harris County Public Health: http://www.hcphtx.org/

Former Houston City Council member runs for U.S. Senate

Amanda Edwards is one of 12 people running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate in Texas. The seat is currently held by Sen. John Cornyn.

The former Houston City Council member said she decided to run because of a strong desire to make a difference.

“I happen to be someone who will be able to galvanize the necessary coalitions in order to win,” Edwards said. “But then, of course, most importantly for Texans, actually deliver the results we talk about with respect to healthcare access and economic opportunity for Texans."

Republican candidate hopes to unseat Sen. Cornyn

Many may not have heard of Mark Yancey, but he said that is not deterring him from taking on the uphill challenge of unseating incumbent Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

“Any spending bill that comes along, particularly in the last ten years, without even knowing what he’s voting for, he rubberstamps it and pushes it on,” Yancey said. “We’ve got 24 Trillion dollars in national debt. He just rubberstamps it.”

Charlotte Kelly Bryant recognized as a History Maker

For the third straight year, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has honored several people as “History Makers.” He selects the recipients during Black History Month.

One of those honorees is Charlotte Kelly Bryant, the founding president of the Blue Triangle Multi-Cultural Association.

Find out about this Comcast sponsored event on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

More information on this week’s guests: