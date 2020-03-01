Sheriff: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Cloverleaf

One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

At around 10 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to an officer involved shooting in the 400 block of Freeport Street, near Bretagne Drive in Cloverleaf.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed deceased, Gonzalez said.

No deputies were injured in the shooting, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tweet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The male has been confirmed deceased at the hospital. https://t.co/Rl9DbFzmm6 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 1, 2020