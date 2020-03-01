HPD: Driver in custody after plowing into multiple vehicles near crime scene

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after police say he plowed into several vehicles near the scene of a homicide Sunday morning in southwest Houston.

Houston police said they suspect the man was driving while intoxicated.

The man plowed through multiple vehicles on Hiram Clarke Road, near Allum Road, where Houston police were investigating a homicide. Officers working the homicide came to the aid of occupants in at least four vehicles. Several people suffered minor injuries, according to authorities. The suspected DWI driver was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is in police custody and will be evaluated further at the hospital, officials said.