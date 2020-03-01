64ºF

Archdiocese suspends drinking from Holy Communion Chalice due to rising coronavirus concerns

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 file photo, Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, vice president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, left, sits with Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, USCCB president, before the conference's annual fall meeting in Baltimore. Clergy sex abuse is once again on the agenda as U.S. Catholic bishops meet in November 2019 _ but so is a potentially historic milestone: Archbishop Gomez, an immigrant from Mexico, is widely expected to win election as the first Hispanic president of the bishops national conference. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
HOUSTON – The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston is limiting physical contact during mass until further notice, Archdiocese Daniel Cardinal DiNardo said in a release.

In response to concerns expressed regarding the potential spread of the coronavirus, Galveston-Houston parishes will suspend the distribution of Holy Communion from the Chalice and distribute Holy Communion only under the form of the Host, per the release.

DiNardo said he is recommending all “common-sense steps and precautions” and asked all to “respect that some may be uncomfortable with physical contact during times of the Mass, such as the Lord’s Prayer or the Sign of Peace.”

He also reminded all persons who are ill that they are no obligation to be present for Sunday Mass.

Here is the full release from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston:

In response to concerns expressed by the faithful regarding the potential spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) into our communities, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston is recommending common sense steps and precautions in regards to celebration of the liturgy.

Until further notice, Galveston-Houston parishes will suspend the distribution of Holy Communion from the Chalice and distribute Holy Communion only under the form of the Host to help minimize any risk for the members of the liturgical assembly who are present for the reception of the Holy Eucharist.

We are also reminding all persons who are ill they are under no obligation to be present for Sunday Mass. Those attending liturgical assemblies are asked to respect that some may be uncomfortable with physical contact during times of the Mass, such as the Lord's Prayer or the Sign of Peace.

Please continues to pray for those in our communities and around the world who have died and for those who are sick and suffering.

