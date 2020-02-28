Man left with broken legs after thieves run him over fleeing scene

HOUSTON – Chris Fisher is recovering after someone followed him from a bank last Tuesday.

The thieves broke into his truck, then ran over him when he tried to stop him, Fisher said. He said he was dropping off paperwork at an accounting office for his job.

He said he went inside the office but then noticed something fishy outside.

“I kind of caught out of the corner of my eye out that somebody was standing next to my truck,” Fisher said.

In a surveillance video, Fisher is seen parking and walking inside a building. Next, a black, four-door Hyundai pulls in next to Fisher’s truck. A suspect jumps out, breaks Fisher’s window and steals money Fisher had just withdrawn from a nearby Bank of America, the video shows.

That is when Fisher runs out and tries to scare off the thieves.

“At that point, I was just trying to get out of the way, which obviously, as you can see, I wasn’t very successful,” Fisher said.

The thieves ran over Fisher and kept going, the video shows.

The collision left Fisher with a broken bone and torn ACL.

“It was a compound fracture with the bone sticking out,” Fisher said. “Both bones in my lower leg shattered. They’ve had to go in and put titanium rods in and screws and all sorts of fun stuff.”

Fisher said he wants the suspect caught and placed in jail.

“He could’ve taken someone’s husband, a father, son and didn’t seem to really care whether he did or not,” he said. “We always think we have forever, but you never know. So, if you see this guy let’s get him off the streets, so it doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest in this case.