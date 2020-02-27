You can save hundreds of dollars by doing this today

Houston – Hey friends!

I love, love, LOVE it when I do a story that helps you save money. Many of you have emailed to tell me how much you saved after watching my story on “Fees and Bills you can negotiate." .

Bob in Cypress called DirecTV and AT&T and has satellite bill lowered $40 each month and his wireless bill lowered by $80... saving him $1440 a year!

Joe in Tomball told me he saved $660 in a year by calling Comcast and getting them to lower his $239 monthly bill to $184 for the same service.

Sara got her DirecTV bill lowered from $180 to $125 by calling and talking to the loyalty team. That’s $660 in savings over a year.

Why not give it a try? All they can say is no.

What VRBO doesn’t tell you about your reservation

When you book a vacation home through this property booking site, the owner of the property can cancel even after you’ve paid for your stay. And VRBO doesn’t allow the consumer whose reservation was dropped the opportunity to post a review letting others know what happened. Not all booking sites are as lenient on property owners that leave travelers in a lurch. Read my story to find out how competing sites handle cancellations so you are better informed the next time you planning a trip.

How to get the best deal on a car

I was blown away by the awesome advice from a former car salesman I interviewed this month. He shared his secrets to tell you what to do, step by step, to get the best deal on a new car. Keep this information handy for the next time you’re in the market for a new vehicle.

Houston area nursing homes with the worst violations

No one wants to have to put a loved one in a nursing home; and when you’re faced with the decision, you usually don’t have much time to search for one. We analyzed state regulation and inspection data to find the top 10 worst violators in our area. I hope this story can help you or someone you know making these difficult decisions.

Have a great weekend!

Your consumer expert,

Amy Davis

KPRC Channel 2 News