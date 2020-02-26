Video shows group performing dangerous motorcycle stunts on South Loop near Main Street
HOUSTON – A wild scene on a Houston freeway over the weekend was caught on camera.
The video shows a group of motorcyclists performing dangerous stunts around 2 p.m. Saturday on the South Loop near Main Street.
It’s not clear if Houston police were notified.
KPRC 2 was told the stunts caused some minor traffic issues as gawkers slowed down for a closer look.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.