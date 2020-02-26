63ºF

Local News

Video shows group performing dangerous motorcycle stunts on South Loop near Main Street

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – A wild scene on a Houston freeway over the weekend was caught on camera.

The video shows a group of motorcyclists performing dangerous stunts around 2 p.m. Saturday on the South Loop near Main Street.

It’s not clear if Houston police were notified.

KPRC 2 was told the stunts caused some minor traffic issues as gawkers slowed down for a closer look.

