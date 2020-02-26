Suspects steal several packs of beer; take off while good Samaritan hangs on truck to stop them, police say

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police said on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2:30 pm, a man who has not been identified walked into a Stripes Convenience Store located at 7925 Howard Dr.

Authorities said the man grabbed several packs of beer and walked out of the store without making any attempts to pay for them. Police said a good Samaritan that was hanging out in front of the store ran after the suspect as he was getting into his truck and jumped on his step rails. Police said as the suspect started to drive away with the man hanging onto the side of the truck, a second suspect, the front passenger in the truck, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the man. The man then jumped off the step rail as the truck sped off, police said.

The suspect who grabbed the beer out of the store is described as being an Asian man that is nearly 5 feet 3 inches tall, skinny and 26 to 34 years in age. Police said he was last seen wearing a black hat, puffy black jacket and baggy dark blue jeans with black hair in a ponytail.

The suspect who pulled out the gun is described as being Hispanic with short black hair and sleeve tattoos on both arms. The suspect is possibly between the ages of 40 and 49 years old and was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.