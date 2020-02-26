Man wanted for performing ’indecent indecent sexual act with a 10-year-old,’ police say

HOUSTON – Police need help locating a man accused of committing an indecent sexual act with a child.

Wilman Jeovany Soto, 29, was charged with indecency with a child after police said he performed an indecent sexual act with a 10-year-old.

According to Crime Stoppers, Soto is at large, and they are offering up to $5,000 for any information that could lead to an arrest.

Soto is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and medium-length, curly black hair.

Police said they believe he is driving a red Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip to Crime-Stoppers.org.