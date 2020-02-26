Do you know him? Police need help finding man accused of sexual assault of a child

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for help finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Police said they received a report of sexual assault on July 31, 2018, when the child involved in the case told someone about the abuse.

After further investigation, police were able to name Domingo Monico-Martinez, 34, as the suspect in the abuse, according to Crime Stoppers.

Monico-Martinez was subsequently charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and, on Tuesday, a warrant was put out for his arrest, police said.

According to Crime Stoppers, Monico-Martinez is still at large, so police are now asking the public for help if they know or have seen anything that could lead to his arrest.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for anyone with information that could help police find Monico-Martinez.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip to Crime-stoppers.org.