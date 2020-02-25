Luxurious Texas golf resort hits auction block
Wolf Point Club features golf course and 7,000-square foot ranch
A golf course that has been dubbed the “St. Andrews” of Texas is on the auction block.
Wolf Point Club, a property that includes the golf course, a 7,000-square foot ranch house and pool overlooking a 12-acre lake, is up for auction online before a live auction will follow on Thursday in Dubai.
To view the auction, click here.
Fewer than 200 people have reportedly played the course, created in 2008 at a cost of $3 million by ranch owner Al Stanger for the purpose of a retreat for himself, his family and friends.
Stanger passed away in 2016 and his widow, Dianna, had the property listed through a broker for $11.5 million, according to golf.com.
To view a photo gallery of the course from Concierge Auctions, click here.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.