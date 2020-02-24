Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 children for more than 5 years, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they said sexually assaulted two children for more than five years.

Police said on the morning of Thursday, July 5, 2019, officers received a report of sexual abuse. During the investigation, police said the two victims told them they were sexually abused by 68-year-old Rafael Salazar Jr.

Detectives said they learned the Salazar sexually abused the first victim on multiple occasions, starting in July 2013 and continuing through September 2018. Detectives said they also learned Salazar sexually assaulted the second victim in January of 2018.

According to the district attorney’s office, the second victim reported they were touched in the genital-area by Salazar. The 7-year-old child, who said she was six years old when she was first sexually assaulted by Salazar, said she knew him as “Uncle Rafael,” and that he is the stepfather to one of her aunts. The victim told police she was watching Dora with Salazar and his wife when his wife told her to sleep in their bed. The child said she fell asleep and woke up the next day to Salazar touching her “private area.” The child told police that when Salazar went to the bathroom, she went to the living room, sat on the couch and cried, because she “felt pain.”

Police said on Dec. 4, 2019, Salazar was charged with continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Salazar is described as being a Hispanic man who is about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Police said he was last seen in southeast Houston.

Crime Stoppers said they may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of Salazar. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.