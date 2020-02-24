Have you seen him? Police searching for Houston man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting child

HOUSTON – Houston police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive who is wanted for kidnapping, sexually assaulting and robbing a child.

Investigators said on June 30, 2018, they received a call about an aggravated sexual assault. During the investigation, police said a child victim said they were sexually assaulted and robbed by Evelio Espinoza-Erazo, 32. Detectives said they learned the victim was also kidnapped by Espinoza-Erazo.

On Dec. 30, 2018, Espinoza-Erazo was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

Espinoza-Erazo is described as being a Hispanic man, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Crime Stoppers said they may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of Espinoza-Erazo. Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.