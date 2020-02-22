Costco might soon be banning non-members from eating at the food court

If you frequent the Costco food court for cheap hot dogs and pizza, but you are not a member, you aren’t going to be able to do that for much longer.

Costco says buying items from the food court has always required a membership but they didn’t enforce it until now.

According to a sign posted inside a California store, starting in March, the warehouse chain will require you have to have an active membership to visit the food court.

No word on if the policy will apply at all locations.

Yearly membership is about $60 per year.