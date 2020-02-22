Costco might soon be banning non-members from eating at the food court
If you frequent the Costco food court for cheap hot dogs and pizza, but you are not a member, you aren’t going to be able to do that for much longer.
Costco says buying items from the food court has always required a membership but they didn’t enforce it until now.
According to a sign posted inside a California store, starting in March, the warehouse chain will require you have to have an active membership to visit the food court.
No word on if the policy will apply at all locations.
View this post on Instagram
⚡️UPDATE: THIS HAS BEEN CONFIRMED! May still vary per store and roll out date may vary as well... . 🤔Received a ton of DMs on this today...and need some #Costco Employees to chime in and confirm or deny and let us know if this is true or not and if true be nationwide? . 🌭🍕To us it makes complete sense! Not sure why it’s taken Costco so long to implement...I mean you have to have a membership for gas....Any employees out there that can help clarify this?😍
Yearly membership is about $60 per year.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.