Employee at Brookline Elementary School accused of inappropriate contact with students

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District officials confirmed Thursday that an employee at Brookline Elementary School is under investigation for inappropriate contact with students.

The latest allegation comes just days after three former HISD teachers were charged with indecency for inappropriate contact with students at Kashmere Gardens, Cunningham, and Foster elementary schools

So parents waiting to pick up students at Brookline Elementary Thursday say they’ve heard about the most recent allegations through a Facebook post.

Adrianna Sanchez has three children attending the school.

“It’s kind of hard to believe but its scary cause nobody said anything to us. Even, like, a letter home in a folder that would have been a heads up,” Sanchez said.

The Facebook post names the employee allegedly under investigation, but neither police or the school district are confirming that name.

Other parents told KPRC 2 they received an automated phone call from school officials Wednesday containing the same basic information the school district released a statement Thursday which read:

“Allegations of inappropriate conduct with students have been made against a staff member at Brookline Elementary School. We took immediate action to remove the employee from the campus pending an administrative and police investigation.”

But Nicholas Gambo, whose 8-year-old son is a second-grader at the school, said he needs more information.

“We need to know who that person it, we need to know how long this has been going on and why didn’t they stop this before," Gambo said.

Asked for further details on the Brookline Elementary allegations, an HISD official told KPRC 2 Thursday that so far, no charges have been filed and that all four allegations are currently being reviewed by the district.