21 cats rescued from apartment after being abandoned for 2 weeks, constable deputies say

HOUSTON – Precinct 1 animal cruelty investigators rescued 21 cats from a single apartment on Thursday, constable deputies said in a Facebook post.

Authorities said the cats had been abandoned without food or water for at least two weeks in the apartment located in the 6000 block of Winsome Lane. Constable deputies said they will be seeking additional charges.

Constable deputies said the cats are now in Houston SPCA’s care.

Anyone who sees any signs of animal cruelty is urged to contact Precinct 1’s hotline at (832) 927-1659.