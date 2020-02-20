Disabled man killed in house fire in Liberty County

HOUSTON – A disabled man, identified as Manuel Jesus Rodriguez, 79, died Thursday afternoon in a home fire in north Liberty County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The fire started in the chimney of the home on County Route 3293 around noon and spread quickly, investigators said.

According to authorities, the fire trapped Rodriguez in a back room where his son tried to save him. The Cleveland Fire Department and Liberty County EMS worked to revive Rodriguez but their attempts failed.

Liberty County Precinct 6 Justice of the Peace ruled that Rodriguez died due to smoke inhalation. No autopsy was ordered.

The Cleveland Fire Department will handle the follow-up investigation into the fire.