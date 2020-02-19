Video: JJ Watt returns from Bahamas, and this reunion with his pups is pure love

HOUSTON – By now, most everyone has heard that one of Houstonians’ favorite Texan football players, JJ Watt, tied the knot Saturday night.

He and Kealia Ohai, a pro soccer player, wed in the Bahamas.

When Watt returned home from the trip, it’s safe to say he had quite the reunion with his pups.

Watt slowly opens the door, backs up and his two dogs barrel in, each of their tails wagging so hard that their entire bodies are catapulted back and forth.

While his dogs are clearly excited for Watt’s return home, it’s fair to say Watt looks just as happy to see them.

His tweet?

“The best welcome home.”

Safe to say -- his followers seemed to love what they saw.

