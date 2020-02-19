62ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

62ºF

Local News

Video: JJ Watt returns from Bahamas, and this reunion with his pups is pure love

‘The best welcome home,’ Watt tweets

Tags: Sports, JJ Watt, Entertainment, Texans, Houston Texans
J.J. Watt receives warm welcome from dogs after Bahamas wedding ceremony.
J.J. Watt receives warm welcome from dogs after Bahamas wedding ceremony. (JJ Watt - Twitter)

HOUSTON – By now, most everyone has heard that one of Houstonians’ favorite Texan football players, JJ Watt, tied the knot Saturday night.

He and Kealia Ohai, a pro soccer player, wed in the Bahamas.

When Watt returned home from the trip, it’s safe to say he had quite the reunion with his pups.

Watt slowly opens the door, backs up and his two dogs barrel in, each of their tails wagging so hard that their entire bodies are catapulted back and forth.

While his dogs are clearly excited for Watt’s return home, it’s fair to say Watt looks just as happy to see them.

His tweet?

“The best welcome home.”

Safe to say -- his followers seemed to love what they saw.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: