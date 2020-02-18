72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

72ºF

Local News

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman involved in fiery crash in Daytona 500

Tags: Daytona, NASCAR, Ryan Newman
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 08, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 08, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

(CNN) – Ryan Newman, leading the final lap of NASCAR's Daytona 500, was involved in a fiery crash Monday that saw his car spin and go airborne, flipping several times.

FOX television commentators said Newman would be removed and taken directly to a local hospital. There have been no statements on his condition.

Monday's race at Daytona International Speedway in Florida was postponed from Sunday because of inclement weather.

Denny Hamlin was named winner Monday, marking his third career win at "the Great American Race," NASCAR's marquee event and first race of the NASCAR Cup season.

This was the 62nd running of the race.

Copyright 2020 by The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.