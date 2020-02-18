Man on the run after shooting his 19-year-old girlfriend twice in Cypress, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas – Harris County deputies are searching for a man they said shot his 19-year-old girlfriend twice at an apartment complex in Cypress Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 11800 block of Grant Road at around 2:20 a.m., deputies said.

According to deputies, the woman was transported to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition. Life Flight was requested but was unable to respond due to the weather conditions.

Deputies said the man fled the scene and has not been found yet.

The shooting is still under investigation.