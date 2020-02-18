Employee at HISD elementary school accused of inappropriately touching student to appear in court Tuesday

HOUSTON – An employee at a Houston Independent School District elementary school accused of inappropriately touching a student on Feb. 28, 2019 is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

James Alan Bradley, 39, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.

Bradley, who is currently employed at Lockhart Elementary School, is accused of touching a student’s genitals while employed at Foster Elementary School last year, according to court documents. The girl’s mother reported the incident to the HISD Police Department, according to court documents.

During an interview with investigators, it was revealed the student was assigned to Bradley’s class after not being able to attend a field trip with her kindergarten class, according to court records. The child said Bradley touched her “private part” and that the incident “made her feel sad,” according to court documents.

During the investigation, Bradley was employed by Lockhard Elementary School.

HISD released the following written statement Monday:

“Today, a staff member at Lockhart Elementary School was arrested by Houston ISD Police and charged with indecency with a child. The staff member was employed at Foster Elementary School when the alleged incident occurred. The district is cooperating fully with the Harris County District Attorney’s office. Keeping our students and campuses safe so that productive instruction can take place remains the district’s top priority.”