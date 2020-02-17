Man, woman barricade themselves inside business after opening fire on woman’s ex-boyfriend, police say

HOUSTON – One man is in custody after police said he and a woman barricaded themselves inside a northwest Houston business.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Long Point Road near Adkins Road, authorities said.

Officers were called out after getting a call about a citizen following a possible drunk driver. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman barricaded inside an EZ Credit Auto Sales store in the area, police said.

After further investigation, authorities learned that the person who called 911 was the woman’s ex-boyfriend. He has seen his ex-girlfriend leaving a sports bar with another man, so he called the police possibly to get back at his ex, authorities said.

The man followed his ex-girlfriend and the other man, who opened fire on the ex-boyfriend while they were driving, police said.

Officers said that is when the two left the vehicle and barricaded themselves inside the business. Police were able to get them out of the store without incident, authorities said.

Investigators said the man was taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon. The man who called police has also been taken into custody. His charges are unclear. The woman is not facing any charges at this time, police said.

Officers are still working to determine why the ex-boyfriend called authorities. It is unclear if DWI actually played a role in the incident.