Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old boy who was inside stolen vehicle in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning as officials search for a missing 5-year-old boy who was inside a stolen vehicle in southwest Houston, police said.

The young child, Richard Banahene, was inside his mother’s black 2009 Toyota Corrolla with paper tags 57887Y6, police said. The vehicle was a dent in the driver door and tape around a window, police said.

The vehicle was reported stolen from 11422 Southwest Freeway with the boy inside.

If you have seen this child, or a black 2009 Toyota Corolla with paper plate #57887Y6 call 911. https://t.co/Xl63QMTWMB pic.twitter.com/zCisILKigm — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 16, 2020

Police said Richard’s mother stopped to cash check around 7:30 a.m. and left him inside the car because he was tired. Detectives said she was inside no more than 2 minutes when the vehicle was targeted and stolen. It is unknown what direction the car could have headed, investigators said.

Richard was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, a Yellow Polo shirt and blue and black Sketchers shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.