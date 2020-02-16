Deputies seize liquid meth concealed in rose globes, official says

In a unique drug bust, officials intercepted boxes of rose globes filled with liquid methamphetamine.

Harris County Constable Ted Heap took to Facebook to warn Houston-area residents to keep on the lookout for any similar rose globes.

Deputies uncovered boxes of these globes as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation that resulted in the confiscation of nearly 100 gallons of liquid meth, Heap said.

Anyone who encounters a globe like this is asked to contact the Precinct 5 Constable’s Office at 281-463-6666.