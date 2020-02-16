Child shot in face by another young child after being left unattended at southeast Houston home, police say

HOUSTON – A child was shot by another young child Sunday morning after being left unattended at a southeast Houston home, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of Carmen Street.

Houston police said the boys, ages 4 and 5, were left unattended when they found the firearm. Police said one of the boys was struck in the face when the gun discharged. The child was alert and both children were taken to Texas Children’s Hospital, police said. Police said the child suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are at the scene.

It is unknown if anyone will be charged in this incident.

This is a developing story.