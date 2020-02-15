Teen girl with gun prepared to defend sisters against intruder outside window

HIGHLANDS, Texas – A single mom chased off an intruder while her three daughters were home alone.

Tracie Keene said she had left for work around 7:15 a.m. Friday when her 18-year-old daughter made a frantic phone call.

”She paused for a second and she was like,'Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh. There’s a man standing outside the window,’” Keene said.

Her 18-year-old, 14-year-old and two-year-old daughters were inside the house and alone.

Keene said she stayed on the phone with her daughter and immediately raced home.

”Time I got home that whole window was open,” said Keene. “The whole window was open and he was up. When I pulled up, he fell down and jumped the fence.“

The mom said the intruder ran away to a nearby church, where she followed and confronted him.

“(I) was like what the f are you doing, and he was like, ‘Nah, it wasn’t me‘ and I was like, ‘I just seen you,’” she said.

Even though he never made it inside the house, the girls had another line of defense.

Keene’s 14-year-old, who has been trained to use a gun for years, got the gun out of the lockbox and loaded it.

“I mean, I was hoping I didn’t have to use it, but if I did, yes, I would have been able to,” said Lorelai Willis.

Keene hopes neighbors or the church have surveillance video so he can be caught.