Search for suspect accused of stealing cash registers at Jack in the Box, robbing Family Dollar with screwdriver, police say

HOUSTON – A robber is unafraid to claw his way through drive-thru windows while employees are steps away, according to the Houston Police Department.

The unidentified man is accused of one robbery and two burglaries in northeast Houston, officials said.

The crime spree started Feb. 5 around 3:45 a.m. at a Jack in the Box restaurant at 9602 Mesa Drive.

In the surveillance video, a female employee can be seen fleeing from the store.

Two days later, just down the road at a Family Dollar store at 8521 Mesa Drive, the suspect tussled with an assistant store manager, who avoided being stabbed by a long screwdriver. Then, she said she pulled out her cell phone to record the getaway.

"I want him to get caught," Family Dollar manager Monica Malone said. "I heard of different stores getting robbed and stuff, and it's ridiculous because all you have to do is go get a job."

The suspect broke into another Jack in the Box at 9424 Homestead Road on Feb. 10. He entered the restaurant by throwing a rock through the drive-thru window and then partially crawling through the opening to grab the cash drawer, officials said.

"Based on the location of these, we really believe he lives in the Northeast Houston area," HPD detective Greg Shelton said.

The suspect from the Family Dollar surveillance video can be seen walking with a "pigeon toe," officials said.

Anyone who can help identify the man in the videos is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston, 713-222-TIPS.