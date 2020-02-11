Drivers met with runaway 10-foot cylinders after truck hits bridge on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON – Houston drivers know that being on the road in the city comes with a unique set of challenges, be it potholes, runaway tires or giant spools.

On Monday, drivers on the Katy Freeway were met with a new challenge – giant, 10-foot cylinders.

According to authorities, reports of the traffic hazard came in around 8:50 p.m. on the Katy Freeway at Houston Avenue near downtown.

TxDOT officials said a big-rig was traveling eastbound on the Katy Freeway when the over-height cylinders struct the Houston Avenue bridge causing the load to come loose.

Crews had to close at least two lanes in the area as they worked to clear the scene, and police had to park their vehicles against the cylinders to prevent them from rolling into traffic.