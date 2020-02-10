A new family-friendly, Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant opened in Katy

KATY, Texas – A Mediterranean-style grilled seafood restaurant is now open in Katy.

Mediterranean Pearl is at 450 South Mason Road.

The establishment serves hot plates, cold plates, flatbreads, soup, salad, sandwiches, off-the-grill combos and desserts. It also has a kid’s menu.

“Our dream is to convey to our neighbors and visitors some of the exotic, unique and healthy Mediterranean seafood dishes that we are confident will be remembered for a long time,” Mediterranean Pearl states on their website. “All that happens in a family-friendly environment and a welcoming Mediterranean atmosphere.”

Mediterranean Pearl also offers private rooms for business meetings or private parties. The space can accommodate up to 50 people.