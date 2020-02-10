A new family-friendly, Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant opened in Katy
KATY, Texas – A Mediterranean-style grilled seafood restaurant is now open in Katy.
Mediterranean Pearl is at 450 South Mason Road.
The establishment serves hot plates, cold plates, flatbreads, soup, salad, sandwiches, off-the-grill combos and desserts. It also has a kid’s menu.
“Our dream is to convey to our neighbors and visitors some of the exotic, unique and healthy Mediterranean seafood dishes that we are confident will be remembered for a long time,” Mediterranean Pearl states on their website. “All that happens in a family-friendly environment and a welcoming Mediterranean atmosphere.”
Mediterranean Pearl also offers private rooms for business meetings or private parties. The space can accommodate up to 50 people.
View this post on Instagram
Good food🍴 “equals” good mood👌🏻 #food #foodie #instafood #foodphotography #yummy #foodstagram #delicious #instagood #foodblogger #love #foodlover #like #follow #dinner #healthyfood #foodies #restaurant #tasty #eat #photooftheday #picoftheday #chef #healthy #instagram #bhfyp #katyareafoodies #foodiesofinstagram #cincoranchfoodies #houstonfoodie #cypressfoodies
View this post on Instagram
One cannot think well, if one has not eat well #food #foodie #instafood #foodphotography #yummy #foodstagram #delicious #instagood #foodblogger #love #foodlover #like #follow #dinner #healthyfood #foodies #restaurant #tasty #eat #photooftheday #picoftheday #chef #healthy #instagram #bhfyp #katyareafoodies #foodiesofinstagram #cincoranchfoodies #houstonfoodie #cypressfoodies
View this post on Instagram
For the rest of Crawfish season, come in for crawfish happy hour Monday through Friday from 2:00pm to 6:00pm for $4.99/lb Crawfish! Dine in only. While supplies last. #crawfish #louisiana #crawfishboil #seafood #cajunfood #bayou #gumbo #swamp #cajunlife #cajuncooking #boudin #crackling #cajunmusic #acadiana #cajunspice #cajuncountry #cajunlifestyle #cajuns #neworleans #cajunnation #crawfishseason #cajun #crawfishfestival #seafoodboil #bhfyp #katyareafoodies #foodiesofinstagram #cincoranchfoodies #houstonfoodie #cypressfoodies
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.