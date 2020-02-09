Officials: Off-duty firefighter recovering after sustaining serious injuries in deadly Fort Bend Co. crash

An off-duty firefighter with the Fairchild Volunteer Fire Department is in stable condition in the hospital after sustaining serious injures during deadly crash in Fort Bend County Saturday.

Officials said Seth Farquhar suffered a broken arm, a broken leg, a minor laceration on his liver, bruising to his lungs, a laceration on his head and internal bleeding from major vein damage. Farquhar underwent surgery and is in stable condition. Scans revealed no damage to his brain or any other significant injuries, officials said.

The crash happened on FM 361 near FM 1994. Investigators said they believe a grandfather with two children in his car lost control of his vehicle and began driving the wrong way on FM 361. At some point, he hit Farquhar’s vehicle head-on.

Farquhar was flown to a hospital. Officials have not identified the man killed in the accident.