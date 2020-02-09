Local bar hosts ‘Bring Your Own Dog’ St. Pawtrick’s Day Pawty

HOUSTON – In partnership with BYOD, NettBar is hosting a dog-friendly St. Pawtrick’s Day Pawty. The event is March 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 4504 Nett St., Houston.

Tickets are available online and must be purchased in advance.

Attendees are requested to wear green, but leprechaun and shamrock costumes are encouraged.

The event will also feature doggy bags and Shamrock Bingo. Bingo cards must be purchased in advance.

Children may attend; however, they must be accompanied by a 21+ adult and fully supervised at all times.

A portion of the proceeds benefits Houston Pets Alive. No refunds will be available.

Here are the rules enforced at St. Pawtrick’s Day Pawty:

1. Must sign a responsible dog ownership waiver at check-in.

2. One Dog + One Human only, due to human + pup safety & space.

3. Retractable leashes and bungee leases are not permitted.

4. All dogs must be spayed or neutered. No exceptions. This rule was created in honor to end pet overpopulation and share health benefits.

5. No pups under 7 months of age allowed.

6. Dogs must be current on vaccinations including Parvo Virus, Distemper, Rabies and Bordetella.

7. No outside human food, dog food, treats, toys, or chews allowed.

8. Please no smoking, including e-cigarettes, in the vicinity of dogs.