‘It’s on the ground’: Rosharon church destroyed in fire Sunday morning, pastor says

A large fire destroyed a church in Rosharon Sunday morning, Pastor Carlton Wade said.

“It just hurts,” Wade said. “I mean, it’s on the ground."

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at Greater New Macedonia Baptist Church, located on FM 521, officials said. No one was inside the church during the fire and no injuries have been reported, according to the pastor.

Wade said the church was completely destroyed in the fire.

“It’s crying, all the members and everybody here,” Wade said. “We were getting ready to have church this morning and now we’ve got nowhere to worship.”

Wade and others were at the church the Saturday night and did not notice anything unusual before they locked up for the night, according to Wade.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.