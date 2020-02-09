Here’s where to score a Mardi Gras king cake in the Houston area

Mardi Gras is fast approaching and king cake, equal parts scrumptious and festive, is undoubtedly a holiday essential.

With help from KPRC 2 readers, along with some salty and sweet Yelp reviews, we’ve compiled a list of places to find King Cake in Houston:

Acadian Bakery: 604 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006

World Catering Bakery: 1073 Silber Rd, Houston, TX 77055

Common Bond Cafe and Bakery: 1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

Dolce & Cannoli: 303 Memorial City Way Suite 571, Houston, TX 77024

NOLA Girl’s Sweet Treats: Call (504) 645-9035 to place an order.

The Ling Cake Lady: Call (281)744-9521 to place an order.

Moeller’s Bakery: 4201 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77025

Three Brother’s Bakery: 4036 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX 77025

Rao’s Bakery & Coffee Cafe: 6915 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379

Great Harvest Bread Co.: 1623 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Do you have a delicious Houston-area bakery to add to the mix? Leave your suggestion in the comments below.