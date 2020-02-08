Sarah Jakes Roberts brings the ‘Refuse to Lose’ tour to Houston

HOUSTON – Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts is presenting the ‘Refuse to Lose’ 2020 Tour.

The tour stops in Houston on March 2. Ticket prices range from $41 to $56. The event is at the Smart Financial Centre at 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land.

The event will inspire women to step back into the ring and fight through the personal, emotional and spiritual obstacles that are holding them back from evolving to their highest potential, according to the Women Evolve website.

The daughter of T.D. Jakes, Roberts is the co-pastor of The Potter’s House at One LA and The Potter’s House Denver along with her husband, Touré Roberts.

Watch a trailer for the event: