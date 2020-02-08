HPD: 1 person killed, 3 others injured in shooting in northwest Houston

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in the 1000 block of Calvin Avenue in northwest Houston, officials with the Houston Police Department said.

The three people injured in the shooting were taken to area hospitals, officials said.

HPD commanders, investigators & PIO en route to a shooting incident in the 1000 block of Calvin that occurred about 12:45 p.m. Preliminary information is one person is dead, three others taken by ambulance or private auto to area hospitals. No other info. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 8, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.