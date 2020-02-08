71ºF

Local News

HPD: 1 person killed, 3 others injured in shooting in northwest Houston

Tags: local, news, crime
One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in the 1000 block of Calvin Avenue in northwest Houston, officials with the Houston Police Department said.

The three people injured in the shooting were taken to area hospitals, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

