1 suspect arrested, 2 at large after DPS trooper fires gun at armed robbers in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – One robbery suspect was arrested and two others are still at large Friday after officials said a Department of Public Safety trooper fired his gun at them in northwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say 22-year-old Michael Landry was charged with attempted robbery with a deadly weapon after officials say he and two others tried to rob an AT&T store in northwest Houston Wednesday.

“Three black male suspects were observed exiting a black Toyota Corolla, which was left parked at the front of the business,” officials wrote in a press release Friday. “The suspects were armed when they entered the business and attempted to commit an aggravated robbery.”

The DPS trooper was working security at the business at the time.

“The trooper recognized the threat and feared for his life, the lives of the customers and employees in the store,” officials wrote. “At that time, the trooper discharged his duty weapon one time at the suspects, who then fled on foot in different directions.”

Investigators found a handgun on the lawn of a Los Cucos restaurant nearby and a mask near the scene. The single shot fired by the trooper hit the front door of the AT&T store.

Two suspects remain at large Friday.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to contact the HPD Special Investigations Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.