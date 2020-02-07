Teen shoots father in head near Alvin, authorities say

LIVERPOOOL, Texas – A Brazoria County man was shot in the head Thursday by his teenage son, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported about 3 p.m. at a location in Liverpool on Highway 35 near Main Street, just south of Alvin.

Authorities said the 50-year-old man was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in serious condition after his 16-year-old son shot him.

The teen has been charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.