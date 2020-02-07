Overturned 18-wheeler spills 42,000 lbs of pig parts all over highway in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas – An overturned 18-wheeler spilled thousands of pounds of pig parts in the Rosenberg area.

Authorities said the 18-wheeler carrying 42,000 pounds of pig parts headed to market was traveling on Highway 59 at Kroesche Road when it rolled over.

The driver said he was on the highway when another car cut him off and cause him to lose control of the truck. The truck flipped and the top of the trailer broke open, causing the pig parts to spill into the road.

“I am probably going to go to the hospital," said the driver who did not provide his name. “My neck is really starting to hurt.”

The driver said he only suffered minor injuries during the crash, but impact trapped him in his cabin. He said he had to bust the windshield with his steel toe boots so he and his dog, Whopper, could get out.

The driver said he was heading to Hidalgo from Illinois when he crashed.

Only one southbound lane was getting through as crews worked to clean up the spill, authorities said.