News 2 Know: Pig parts on highway; smelly water; Rockets face Lakers

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

Are you ready for some football? The XFL is ready to satisfy your gridiron cravings during the NFL’s offseason. Houston’s XFL team, the Roughnecks, will play their first game this weekend. The team’s logo is reminiscent of the old Houston Oilers logo, and a former Texans player has signed with the team. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at TDECU Stadium.

Weather

It’s a cold start to Friday, but temperatures will recover rather nicely by the afternoon. Look for partly cloudy skies through the weekend with cool mornings and warm afternoons. Rain chances return Monday. Check the 10-day forecast here.

Pig parts spilled all over Rosenberg highway after crash

(KPRC 2)

A Rosenberg-area road was turned into a pigsty after an 18-wheeler rolled over this morning on Highway 59 at Koresche Road. Officials said the driver had to break out the windshield of the truck to get out of the vehicle after the crash. It’ll take a while to clean up the mess, officials said. Read more

Fort Bend County residents raise concerns about water with strange smell, slimy taste

Parents in Sienna Plantation are worried about the water their kids are drinking and bathing in. Read more

Woman traveling with child killed when car drifts into oncoming traffic, deputies say

A woman is dead after authorities said she drifted into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head-on in Fort Bend County. Read more

Man who made $500K offer to Mayor’s team for private land deal was later honored by Turner

(KPRC)

Nearly two years after members of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s inner circle received an email offering $500,000 contingent on the mayor helping close a private land deal, Turner gave the man behind that email a proclamation. Turner claims he first became aware of the email offer this week. Read more

Covington has clutch debut, Rockets outlast Lakers 121-111

Nobody taller than 6-foot-6 was in Houston’s starting lineup, and a heavily bearded guard lost the opening tip. Nobody bigger than 6-foot-7 Robert Covington played for the Rockets in a game between division leaders at Staples Center. Read more

