'Majority of the seats were already sold’: Fans react to Lizzo’s rodeo tickets selling out in minutes

HOUSTON – Lizzo’s March 13th Rodeo concert sold out in just 20 minutes.

The Houston Rodeo said a total of 14,000 tickets were sold. The rest belong to season ticket holders like Davar Ghiyassi, who must now figure out whether to attend the concert or sell his tickets.

" I know a bunch of people that want the Lizzo tickets," Ghiyassi said.

Ticket broker Jack Stopnicki said he like most fans was waiting to get tickets this morning and was able to purchase about 20.

Those tickets can now be found on websites like Stub Hub or Vivid Seats,

“You got to understand majority of the seats were already sold. Everything on the lower level were sold on a season ticket basis,” Stopnicki said. “So all your talking about that went on sale for the 17 shows and the three shows today is the 500 and 600 level.”

Stopnicki said the high demand has caused ticket prices to triple since this Thursday morning.

“Standing room is probably going for about 75 dollars and then upper-level seats are starting at around 100 dollars and then seats in the lower level are going for about 150,” Stopnicki said.