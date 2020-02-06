Family identified in the fiery vehicle crash in northwest Harris County

A southwest Houston family is grieving the loss of three of their loved ones.

Piedad Soriano, her 29-year-old daughter Diana Escobar and her grandson, 3-month-old Ricardo Escobar Jr., were all killed in a fiery crash Wednesday at the intersection of Antoine Drive at Beltway 8, according to a family member Yesenia Aguilar.

“He was a happy baby,” said Aguilar. “Ever since he was born, he was always smiling. They didn’t deserve to die the way they did.”

Soriano’s 11-year-old daughter Valeria Soriano was thrown from the vehicle. She sustained serious injuries and remained at an area hospital, according to officials.

The deadly crashed occurred after a driver blew past a red light and slammed into the family’s minivan.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies, the driver at fault was 30-year-old Gregory Allen Smith. He is charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter.

According to deputies, Smith hit another car at the scene. Two people from that vehicle were also seriously injured.

Sean Teare, with the Houston District Attorney’s office, said Thursday, Smith is in custody but remains at an area hospital.

“He’s being treated for the injuries he sustained in this crash,” said Teare. “We have full confidence he will recover and face the charges that are already there.”

Smith was out of jail on bond for two different charges. One of those charges is a driving while intoxicated arrest from 2019.

According to his pretrial supervision and bond conditions, Smith was supposed to have a breath analysis mechanism installed in his car. However, that condition was not met. On his conditions of release form, the box was left unchecked.

“This individual is not someone who needs to be out on the roads and in our community while these cases are pending,” said Teare.

Smith’s charges are just the latest in a long list of criminal offenses. It’s a pattern Aguilar, and the rest of the grieving Escobar family find irreprehensible.

“We want justice,” said Aguilar. “We want him to pay for everything he did for the pain he’s causing the family.”