Santa Fe ISD cheer team wins High School National Championships

SANTA FE, Texas – For the first time in the history of the Santa Fe Cheer Program, its intermediate open competition team took first place at the NCA Nationals in Dallas on Sunday.

The group also received specialty awards for best use of stunts and best use of tumbling.

“All these student athletes have prepared for this day since August,” the cheer coordinator, Tamara Henderson, said in a news release. “Their hard work, dedication and commitment to their school and community is amazing. The endless practices, the pushing for one more ‘full out,’ the energy to still keep going and the fight to never give up is a consistent work ethic for these teams. Words cannot describe the joy in watching these student athletes reach their dreams! These are memories we will all cherish forever!”

The game day cheer competitive team entered into a division that was not only new for the program, but for many of the members of the team.

Though they did not snag the place they were hoping for, Henderson said, “Their hard work, dedication and commitment to their school and community is amazing.”

