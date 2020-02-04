Investigation underway after person found dead in Humble-area home, officials say

HUMBLE, Texas – An investigation is underway after one person was found dead at a mobile home in Humble.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed that a body was picked up early Tuesday morning from a home on Wilson Road near Atascocita Road.

Officials did not clarify how that person died or if any arrests have been made.

Investigators are still working to learn more details about the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.