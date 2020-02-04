Delivery driver wrote in own tips on multiple receipts, authorities say

SPRING, Texas – A delivery driver was arrested after authorities said he wrote in his own tips on customers’ receipts.

Deputy constables were called out to a business in the 20000 block of the North Freeway in the Spring area of Tuesday in reference to credit card abuse, according to Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

The manager told authorities he suspected his deliver driver – identified as Eric Wood – had written in his own tips on receipts from multiple customers, authorities said.

Authorities contacted those customers, who said they had not approved the additional tip charges. The manager contacted Wood asking him to return to the business, Herman said.

Once Wood was back, Herman said he confessed to the crime, so he was arrested and charged with credit card abuse.

The business manager issued refunds to the customers involved in the incident.