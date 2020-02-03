Houstonians share #GirlDad photos and we love them

HOUSTON – The social media trend #GirlDad celebrates father-daughter relationships in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his love for his four daughters.

We asked our Facebook followers to share their #GirlDad photos. The response was overwhelming.

Here are a few tributes from shared on the KPRC 2 Facebook page:

“I’m blessed to have an amazing #girldad in my life... my husband Ernest Arce III loves his daughter Serenity Arce more than words could ever express. She’s his only child and he’s definitely a #girldad, wrapped around her Lil girly finger. I love the love that he has for her.”

Mary Arce shares a #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“My dad is a super #girldad”

Julia Moreno shares a #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“Me and my dad throwback. He’s the best #girldad ever.”

Katie Childers shares a #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“#GirlDad ❤️❤️”

Vero N Ivan shares a #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“#girldad My husband coached our daughter Madison, the time they spent together was priceless...”

Lisa Martinez-Rodriguez shares a #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“I am a Daddy’s girl. My dad will be 88 in June! 💖”

Lisa Newbern shares a #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“#girldad at 41 I’m still my dad princess and he’s my everything”

Joy Knight shares a #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

#GirlDad. At 48, I am still his little girl and he is my hero!❤️❤️❤️

Kristy Leigh Walker shares a #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“#GirlDad will take them shopping at Sephora”

Reyes CR shares a #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“I lost my daddy in 2006. I would give anything to have him back”

Julie Wood shares a #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

Throwback with my sisters and our HERO

Zundria Nemons shares a #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“How about #GirlTio I’m not a dad but ever since she was born on my bday she has been my best friend and showed me what it is to love someone more than yourselfShe is my princesa and everyone knows how much I love her.”

Jorge Luis Gomez shares #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“Love my dad!!! ❤️”

Jasmine Jae LeCesne shares #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“Missing my sweet Dad and his sweet smile! I was his youngest of 4 and only daughter and loved our special bond! Love you Papa! My Hero! #GirlDad”

Gilda Dimayuga shares #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“#GirlDad Love our little girl to death.”

Eli Sakellakis shares #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“All mine♥️”

De'Karr Bradshaw shares #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“My two sweet angels...”

Cliff Mclin shares #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“My dad and us four girls 💛 met him at the age of 11 and he adopted my two little sisters and I. 💛”

Cheyanne Mohr shares #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“I’m 60, & still this 84 yr old’s little girl. Parasailing in Marco Island, FL. & still going strong. #MyHero #GirlDad”

Barbara Leon shares a #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“Not every daughter is blessed with this special bond with there father. So it’s definitely a blessing when you see your loved ones have it.”

Annel Lozano Martinez shares a #GirlDad photo on Facebook. (KPRC)

“I’m my dad’s favorite daughter and I love him to infinity and beyond!!! #GirlDad”