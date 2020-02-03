Houstonians share #GirlDad photos and we love them
HOUSTON – The social media trend #GirlDad celebrates father-daughter relationships in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his love for his four daughters.
We asked our Facebook followers to share their #GirlDad photos. The response was overwhelming.
Here are a few tributes from shared on the KPRC 2 Facebook page:
“I’m blessed to have an amazing #girldad in my life... my husband Ernest Arce III loves his daughter Serenity Arce more than words could ever express. She’s his only child and he’s definitely a #girldad, wrapped around her Lil girly finger. I love the love that he has for her.”
“My dad is a super #girldad”
“Me and my dad throwback. He’s the best #girldad ever.”
“#GirlDad ❤️❤️”
“#girldad My husband coached our daughter Madison, the time they spent together was priceless...”
“I am a Daddy’s girl. My dad will be 88 in June! 💖”
“#girldad at 41 I’m still my dad princess and he’s my everything”
#GirlDad. At 48, I am still his little girl and he is my hero!❤️❤️❤️
“#GirlDad will take them shopping at Sephora”
“I lost my daddy in 2006. I would give anything to have him back”
Throwback with my sisters and our HERO
“How about #GirlTio I’m not a dad but ever since she was born on my bday she has been my best friend and showed me what it is to love someone more than yourselfShe is my princesa and everyone knows how much I love her.”
“Love my dad!!! ❤️”
“Missing my sweet Dad and his sweet smile! I was his youngest of 4 and only daughter and loved our special bond! Love you Papa! My Hero! #GirlDad”
“#GirlDad Love our little girl to death.”
“All mine♥️”
“My two sweet angels...”
“My dad and us four girls 💛 met him at the age of 11 and he adopted my two little sisters and I. 💛”
“I’m 60, & still this 84 yr old’s little girl. Parasailing in Marco Island, FL. & still going strong. #MyHero #GirlDad”
“Not every daughter is blessed with this special bond with there father. So it’s definitely a blessing when you see your loved ones have it.”
“I’m my dad’s favorite daughter and I love him to infinity and beyond!!! #GirlDad”
