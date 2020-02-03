2-year-old boy beaten by uncle dies at hospital, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A two-year-old boy has died after being physically abused by his uncle, according to the Harris County Sherriff’s Office.

According to court testimony, the little boy, Kevin, was treated for injuries that caused his brain to swell and fracture bones.

He was first taken to Kindred Hospital in northwest Houston Thursday, HCSO said. He was later transferred to Memorial Hermann.

The child’s uncle, Melvin Morales-Gomez is accused of beating him. During his first court appearance Saturday, prosecutors said he squeezed and bit the little boy. Morales-Gomez is still in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Kevin and his uncle are originally from Honduras, according to a woman who has been caring for Kevin. She said the child and his uncle arrived in the United States about seven months ago. The boy’s mother also left Honduras with him but decided to stay in Mexico instead of continuing north to the United States, according to the woman.

Kevin was living in an apartment in northwest Harris County with his uncle, who served as the primary caregiver. Kevin’s eight-year-old brother was also living there. The woman said the brother is now in CPS custody.

Morales-Gomez’s charges will likely be upgraded. He is also facing deportation since he is not a U.S. citizen.