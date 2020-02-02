49ºF

'Pure gold’: Social media reacts to JJ Watt’s performance as ‘SNL’ host

J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans during pregame warm ups before the Houston Texans play the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans during pregame warm ups before the Houston Texans play the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt is no stranger to movies and television, appearing as a soccer coach in the 2016 comedy “Bad Moms," and a football player in Ang Lee’s 2016 film “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk."

This weekend, Watt hosted “Saturday Night Live” and the internet has a lot to say about the sports star’s performance.

Here’s a roundup of some of the greatest reactions to Watt’s SNL performance:

Some who tuned into SNL last night couldn’t withstand the charms of the good-natured sports star:

Others may have thrown some shade at Houston but couldn’t scrounge up a scrap of criticism when it came to Watt’s performance:

Some Twitter user enjoyed Watt’s appearance right from the start:

Some others may never get the image of Watt as Kristoff from “Frozen” out of their heads:

Most of all, viewers flocked to Twitter to praise Watt for his tribute to Kobe:

One Twitter user shared some good advice. Not a bad idea:

What did you think of Watt’s performance as SNL host?

