'Pure gold’: Social media reacts to JJ Watt’s performance as ‘SNL’ host

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt is no stranger to movies and television, appearing as a soccer coach in the 2016 comedy “Bad Moms," and a football player in Ang Lee’s 2016 film “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk."

This weekend, Watt hosted “Saturday Night Live” and the internet has a lot to say about the sports star’s performance.

Here’s a roundup of some of the greatest reactions to Watt’s SNL performance:

Some who tuned into SNL last night couldn’t withstand the charms of the good-natured sports star:

JJ Watt is great at being handsome, athletic, and funny. Can we all just admit we love him? #snl pic.twitter.com/tizOzSLoQm — Felicia Claire (@felicia_fit) February 2, 2020

Watching #SNL with my husband, a diehard Texans fan, and I’m pretty sure he would leave me for JJ Watt #OilofBrolay 😂 pic.twitter.com/iJgLIMpmtA — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) February 2, 2020

JJ Watt hosting SNL is pure gold: pic.twitter.com/l52QHLJwTb — Fudge (@FudgeGoat_) February 2, 2020

Others may have thrown some shade at Houston but couldn’t scrounge up a scrap of criticism when it came to Watt’s performance:

If you didn’t know, I REALLY hate Houston ... but JJ Watt killed it on #SNL tonight 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽pic.twitter.com/1wjQ66FjX0 — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) February 2, 2020

Some Twitter user enjoyed Watt’s appearance right from the start:

this JJ Watt monologue felt so natural, i wouldn’t mind seeing him in more things lol https://t.co/h44yGfO0sW — 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐚 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲𝐥 (@DarrylSchroeder) February 2, 2020

#JJWATT #SNL



I thought JJ Watt gave one of the best opening monologues on SNL in recent memory! pic.twitter.com/ykeNDjGZHY — Becky Spooner (@BeckySpooner1) February 2, 2020

Some others may never get the image of Watt as Kristoff from “Frozen” out of their heads:

JJ Watt is absolutely KILLING IT on #SNL tonight! Giving every sketch his all, we stan! Also, I now can’t unsee the Kristoff resemblance 🙈 pic.twitter.com/jk30sRFfvh — Amanda Cinerari (@MandyCin26) February 2, 2020

Most of all, viewers flocked to Twitter to praise Watt for his tribute to Kobe:

JJ Watt pays tribute to Kobe by wearing Mamba’s jersey. #Texans pic.twitter.com/cTrt6EIWJe — Forever StrictlyJohnD ™️ 🇵🇭🇺🇸 (@SJD_1938) February 2, 2020

JJ Watt just absolutely killed it on SNL. Ended in a Kobe jersey. Genius. pic.twitter.com/1U2Rfhyu01 — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) February 2, 2020

One Twitter user shared some good advice. Not a bad idea:

In case you’re not a football fan, learn about JJ Watt before moving to Houston. If you ask who he is, your new coworkers will hate you forever. #SNL https://t.co/CydfCBrrZQ — HoustonNewbie (@HoustonNewbie) February 2, 2020

What did you think of Watt’s performance as SNL host?