Thieves cashing in on Missouri City company’s stolen checks

Missouri City, Texas – It's brazen, quick, and it's happened about seven times. The video shows the car pull up, the driver simply rolls down the window, and they're gone.

"You'll see in the video their in and out within seconds," says Jarrod Aden. "This is a locked mailbox but they got a small hand or how their reaching inside their and grabing the mail."

Aden -- the president of Lentz Engineering -- says the thieves have been caught on tape numerous times. What they're taking is thousands of dollars worth of checks paid out to the company.

"In one case the altered the payment so it was just shy of $10,000," Aden says. "So they changed the $4000 in change to $9000 and something dollars."

Aden says the checks are altered simply by using white out or by scratching out a name or number and jotting down the desired amount or name. He says the checks are then cashed which has cost the company and their customers about $30,000.

"As I understand it my customers notify their bank and theres a chance they'll reverse the charge," says Aden. "But that might not be a quick process. Meanwhile we're just in a lurch waiting to get paid."

Aden says it's forced him and others here to stay vigilant and work together to try and put and

end to it.

"We've had some hidden hunting or game cameras out to get some closer shots," he says. "We havent got the timing quite right where we can catch a license plate. We've just got done everything we can to spread the word to help people. We've walked the block to let people know."

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the Missouri City Police Department.