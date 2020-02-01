Houston rapper Psyco Sid arrested with more than a gallon of codeine
Officers say they found codeine, a gun and a pound and a half of suspected marijuana in his vehicle
HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police arrested a rapper who was found with more than a gallon of liquid codeine.
Sidney Wiley goes by the stage name ‘Psyco Sid.'
He’s had a warrant out for his arrest.
That’s for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Leaning The Wrong Way Deputies with Constable Ted Heap’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Houston man on an outstanding...Posted by Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5 on Thursday, January 30, 2020
Deputies took him into custody after a traffic stop Friday.
During the traffic stop, officers reportedly found the codeine in his vehicle, along with a gun and a pound and a half of suspected marijuana.
People use cough syrup with codeine as an illegal drug and it’s street name is ‘lean.’
